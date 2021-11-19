Championship preview: Middlesbrough vs. Millwall – team news and predicted Lions line-up

MILLWALL and Middlesbrough could have contrasting injury fortunes for their Teesside clash at The Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Billy Mitchell is the Lions’ main concern after he pulled up in training on Monday with a groin issue.

George Evans has returned to full training and boss Gary Rowett was hopeful Murray Wallace would join the group on Thursday after he damaged a ligament in his knee in the 1-1 draw against Derby.

New Boro boss Chris Wilder had only 15 players in his first training session early last week.

Paddy McNair and Andraz Sporar are set to be late calls after picking up injuries on international duty. Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Marc Bola and Uche Ikpeazu are also doubts.

Wilder added former Swansea and Aston Villa left-sided defender Neil Taylor to his squad this week. Taylor was a free agent and has been registered in time to face Millwall.

Lions players won’t need to be warned to get be for a newly-energised Boro, with Wilder taking charge of his first game after replacing the sacked Neil Warnock.

Millwall have the memories of their 3-0 defeat at The Riverside last season when they conceded three times in the first 20 minutes. The Lions haven’t won in five games on Teesside, since a 2-1 victory there in April 2014.

But they should be confident going to the north-east after just two defeats in their last 13 league games. Rowett’s side have won five of their last eight games to move from 19th and seven points off sixth after their draw against Nottingham Forest in September to ninth and one point outside the play-offs.

Millwall Defender Daniel Ballard had an injection in his knee early last week and it was agreed he wouldn’t go away on international duty with Northern Ireland, who couldn’t qualify for the World Cup with two games left in Group C of European qualifying.

George Saville played in their 1-0 win over Lithuania last Friday and in the 0-0 draw against Italy on Monday before returning to Calmont Road to join preparations for the clash against Boro.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; Leonard, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Evans, Kieftenbeld, Saville; J Wallace, Bradshaw.

Match odds: Middlesbrough 6/5 Draw 12/5 Millwall 7/5

Last meeting: Championship (March 20, 2021): Millwall 1-0 Middlesbrough (Hall 31 og)

Millwall: 3-5-2: Bialkowski; Hutchinson, M Wallace, Cooper; McNamara (Romeo, 87), Evans, Woods (Williams, 81), Mitchell, Malone (Pearce, 86), 7 J Wallace (Bradshaw, 81), Bennett (Bödvarsson, 64).

Image: Millwall FC