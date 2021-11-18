Millwall defender urged to take chance – and he could get it at Boro with midfielder a doubt

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett insists Danny McNamara will get his first-team opportunity again – and urged the defender to take the chance when it comes.

McNamara, 22, had been first-choice right wing-back since his return from his loan spell at St Johnstone last season.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 defender took Mahlon Romeo’s regular spot in the team. Romeo had been first choice since 2015-16 but such was McNamara’s impact that he decided to leave on loan in the summer and joined Portsmouth.

But McNamara has recently lost his place in the side, with Rowett preferring Ryan Leonard on the right side of a back five.

Rowett wants McNamara to add assists and goals to his game. McNamara has scored three goals in senior football, one each for Dover Athletic, Havant & Waterlooville and St Johnstone.

But he has yet to open his Millwall account in 26 games.

Millwall’s left wing-back Scott Malone, has scored eight goals in 59 games since the start of the 2020-21 season.

McNamara could get his chance at Middlesbrough this weekend as there is an injury doubt over Billy Mitchell. Mitchell has started the last four games but if he is out Ryan Leonard could move from right wing-back into midfield opening up a route back in for McNamara.

Rowett says it’s natural for a young player to experience time out of the team.

“It’s like any player that for whatever reason is not in the team, in the starting line-up, it’s about trying to improve their game and making sure when they do get their opportunity that they do what they have to do,” Rowett said.

“Certainly in those wing-back positions it’s important in a team like ours that they add to the attacking numbers. That they create assists, that they get goals.

“We’ve spoken about it before, Danny’s like Billy [Mitchell] who was out of the team last season, start of this season while Danny was in the team performing really, really well. It’s part of being a young player.

“I’m sure if we were a team sat in 20th sometimes a player would play every minute. But we’re not, we’re pushing hard and sometimes the difference is those little extra bits.

“Danny works really hard, he’s a great character. He does loads of extra work with the coaches, the likes of Adam [Barrett] and Robbo [Paul Robinson].

“And like I said before, he’ll get back into the team and when he does he’ll have that opportunity to keep the shirt.”

Image: Millwall FC