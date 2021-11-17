Millwall manager on why out-of-favour Jon Dadi Bodvarsson hasn’t been playing for under-23s

GARY Rowett has explained the reason Jon Dadi Bodvarsson hasn’t been playing with the under-23s in recent weeks is that Kevin Nugent’s side is well-stocked with attackers.

Ben Thompson has played a number of games for the Professional Development squad this season as they have been short of midfielders.

Bodvarsson and Thompson played together for the side in a 3-1 win over QPR in early October.

Bodvarsson hasn’t featured for Millwall in the league this season. He came on for 18 minutes in the 3-1 win over Cambridge United in the second round of the EFL Cup at The Den in August.

“Both players have wanted to play and we’ve left it down to the under-23s what they need,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “They’ve got quite a lot of strikers in that group.

“They may be a little bit short of midfielders hence the reason Thommo has helped them out and it’s helped Thommo out.

“To play Jon with the likes of Nana Boateng, Seb [Drozd], Tyrese [Briscoe], [Abdul] Abdulmalik, they’re then not getting an opportunity to develop.

“That’s the most important aspect for that group.

“So that’s the only reason Jon hasn’t played. He’s trained really well with our group.”

