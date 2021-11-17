New injury concern for Millwall as midfielder pulls up in training ahead of Middlesbrough game

BILLY Mitchell is a doubt for Millwall’s fixture against Middlesbrough at The Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Mitchell has started the Lions’ last four games but picked up a groin problem in training on Monday.

George Evans is back in training, while early this week Murray Wallace was doing strengthening work in the gym on a knee ligament but could join full preparations for the Boro game on Thursday.

“George Evans will be in contention,” Lions boss Gary Rowett said. “Billy Mitchell pulled out of training [Monday] so he’ll be a late check to see whether he will be fit.

“He just felt his groin a little bit in training. He was pulled out as a precaution.

“Murray Wallace had an issue after the Derby game but he’s due to train Thursday. Again, we’ll have a few late checks to see where we are.

“Billy is probably the main one that is a doubt for us.”

Daniel Ballard didn’t join up with Northern Ireland for their games against Lithuania and Italy last weekend.

Rowett feels the break will have done the defender good. The on-loan Arsenal defender had already played 22 times for club and country before the third international break of the season.

“Dan obviously didn’t go away with Ireland because of the head injury he had and the injection, a combination of both,” Rowett said.

“It was probably good timing to see if we could help him out because he’s played a lot of football. It kind of coincided with him having a bigger breather over the international break which was never really the plan.

“He had a nice little rest and hopefully that will serve him well moving forward in the season.

“He’ll certainly be available.”

