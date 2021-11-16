Millwall midfielder returns to full training – while defensive linchpin also available after illness

GEORGE Evans has returned to full training ahead of Millwall’s trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday – with Shaun Hutchinson also recovered from the illness that forced him to miss the last game against Derby County.

Evans hasn’t played since he went off with a calf injury in the 2-1 win over Stoke City at The Den on October 23. He is also wearing protective strapping for a broken bone in his hand.

Meanwhile, Murray Wallace has been doing strengthening exercises on his knee after damaging a ligament against the Rams.

