Millwall loan watch: Tanto winner, attacker tastes ‘Hollywood’ – and stopper keeps first clean sheet

ISAAC Olaofe scored the winning goal as Sutton United defeated Tranmere Rovers 1-0 at Prenton Park on Saturday.

Olaofe dispossessed Peter Clarke before firing into the far corner via a deflection in the 71st minute.

It was Olaofe’s fourth goal in 10 appearances this season and lifts Sutton up to eighth in the League Two table.

Michael Gray’s U’s are away at Leyton Orient next Saturday.

Kenny Jackett’s Orient drew 2-2 at Rochdale at the weekend and are two points behind Sutton.

Alex Newby scored in the first and 90th minutes for Dale, either side of Aaron Drinan and Craig Clay goals in either half.

Alex Mitchell played the full game on the right side of Orient’s back three and is still unbeaten in 12 games since he joined on loan in August.

In League One, Mahlon Romeo played right-back as Portsmouth continued their recent revival with a 1-0 win against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Marcus Harness scored the only goal in the 73rd minute to give Pompey their first away win since the opening day and move them into the top half, four points off the play-offs.

Portsmouth play AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park next Saturday.

In National League, Dover Athletic are 14 games without a win this season after their 2-1 defeat away at Torquay United.

Junior Tiensia played the full game at left-back as Armani Little scored a last-minute winner for the hosts to add to his 34th-minute leveller following Travis Gregory’s fourth-minute opener.

Dover have drawn three games this season and are on minus-nine points. Andy Hessenthaler’s side host Halifax Town next Saturday.

Also in the fifth tier, Dan Moss again went close to his first goal in senior football in Yeovil Town’s 2-1 win against Eastleigh at Huish Park.

Moss had a shot blocked before Tom Knowles gave the Glovers the lead before half-time.

Harry Pritchard levelled the scores in the 68th minute but Adi Yussuf restored the home side’s advantage eight minutes later when he finished Joe Quigley’s flick-on.

Yeovil are 13th in the table and visit seventh-place Dagenham & Redbridge next Saturday.

Lions attacker Jayden Davis got his first taste of ‘Hollywood’ when he came on in the 58th minute for King’s Lynn Town at home to Wrexham.

But it wasn’t a happy ending as the hosts were beaten 6-2 by the club owned by American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Michael Clunan put King’s Lynn ahead but Aaron Hayden levelled before Jordan Davies, Paul Mullin and Jordan Ponticelli added three more to make it 4-1.

Malachi Linton pulled one back but Dan Jarvis and Cameron Green got two more goals to help Wrexham to back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

King’s Lynn dropped to 22nd in the table on eight points after a fifth consecutive defeat and travel to Bromley next Saturday.

There were positive results for two Lions youngsters in National League South.

Defender Arthur Penney – playing in a back three – got an assist when he found Bradley Stevenson who scored the only goal for Welling United at home to Tonbridge Angels.

The result moved Welling up to 13th and they travel to third-place Ebbsfleet United next Saturday.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ryan Sandford made a number of good saves to keep a clean sheet in Maidstone United’s 0-0 draw at Havant & Waterlooville.

Maidstone host Chippenham Town next Saturday.

Graphic: @ShedCreative