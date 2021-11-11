Millwall centre-back returns to help Leyton Orient to EFL Trophy win over Charlton Athletic

ALEX Mitchell returned to the starting line-up as Leyton Orient defeated Charlton Athletic 1-0 in their EFL Trophy clash at Brisbane Road on Tuesday night.

Mitchell didn’t feature in Kenny Jackett’s side’s 1-0 win over Ebbsfleet in the first round of the FA Cup at the weekend.

Despite being down to 10 men after Antony Papadopoulos had been sent off for a second booking in the 66th minute, Orient scored the winner 10 minutes from time through Paul Smyth.

Jackett’s side topped Group G in the southern section of the competition, Johnnie Jackson’s Addicks also going through to the second round after finishing second.

Portsmouth and Sutton United were also in action against south London sides in Group B.

But Mahon Romeo and Issac Olaofe were rested as Pompey defeated Crystal Palace under-21s 3-0 at Fratton Park and Sutton won 1-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon.

The U’s went through as group winners with a 100 per cent record with Portsmouth sneaking in behind them at the expense of Palace and the Dons after their only win in three games.

The draw for the last 32 of will take place this Saturday.

Image: Millwall FC