Millwall boss on whether Lions would be interested in permanent deal for on-loan Stoke City man

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett would be interested in a permanent deal for forward Benik Afobe – but acknowledges that could be out of the Lions’ control.

Afobe, 28 (above, right), is on a season-long loan deal from Championship rivals Stoke City and has scored three Championship goals this season.

Former Wolves and Bournemouth attacker Afobe – who had a previous loan spell with the Lions in 2013 – is a popular member of the dressing room.

Afobe’s contract expires at the end of the season and he is unlikely to be offered a new one by the Potters.

Millwall have signed players on loan in recent seasons with a view to permanent deals. Of the current squad, Bart Bialkowski, Alex Pearce, Scott Malone, George Saville, Jed Wallace, Jake Cooper and Mason Bennett all joined initially on loan.

Sheyi Ojo (above, left) falls into the same category as he will likely exit Liverpool next summer.

Rowett knows if loan signings such as Afobe have successful seasons then they will attract interest from elsewhere.

“With our loan players we’ve signed them for different reasons,” Rowett said. “Some are younger players and we’re trying to give them another year’s development and to improve our team at the same time.

“Some players we look at the longer term as well.

“I think anyone that’s done well for us we would always look at the potential of signing them.

“Whether that’s possible depends because if someone comes and does fantastically well, someone like Benik, if he comes and scores 15 or 20 goals then it could be very difficult to keep them.

“We’re always open to [a permanent deal] and have that in mind.”

Millwall are close to the end of their first week of their latest two-week break during the international schedule. They travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday week.

The hard work continues at Calmont Road, with Rowett admitting improving the attacking output of his side is one of the priorities.

He said: “We’ve looked at different formations. We started the last two home games with a back four to try and push an extra body further forward.

“Ironically in both of those games we actually looked much better when we went to a five.

“It’s more about improving how we do things all the time. We want to maintain the defensive strength of the team because that’s always going to be a big part of how we play.

“But also to work on pressing a little bit higher, to work on creating a few more opportunities and taking them. That’s always going to be a factor for us, improving that attacking side of the game where we know we need to score more goals from set-pieces and in open play.

“So we’re always trying to work on that and that won’t change in the international break.”

