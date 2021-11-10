NewsAtDen’s October Millwall Player of the Month

BARTOSZ Bialkowski has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for October, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 34-year-old Millwall goalkeeper carded an average score of 6.76 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. Bialkowski played in five league games and produced some brilliant saves, most spectacularly in the win at Sheffield United.

Bialkowski ended the month with a better average rating than Shaun Hutchinson (6.44) and Daniel Ballard (6.28) as Gary Rowett’s side claimed nine points from five games.

Image: Millwall FC