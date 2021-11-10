Wednesday, November 10, 2021
NewsAtDen’s October Millwall Player of the Month

BARTOSZ Bialkowski has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for October, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 34-year-old Millwall goalkeeper carded an average score of 6.76 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. Bialkowski played in five league games and produced some brilliant saves, most spectacularly in the win at Sheffield United.

Bialkowski ended the month with a better average rating than Shaun Hutchinson (6.44) and Daniel Ballard (6.28) as Gary Rowett’s side claimed nine points from five games.

Shaun Hutchinson celebrates with the away support at Barnsley
Lions centre-back Daniel Ballard

Image: Millwall FC 

