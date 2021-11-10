Millwall defender damaged knee ligament against Derby – but boss hopes for full squad at Boro

MURRAY Wallace damaged a knee ligament in the 1-1 draw with Derby last Saturday – but boss Gary Rowett is hopeful that he will finally have a full squad to choose from for the trip to Middlesbrough after the international break.

George Evans has been out with a calf strain he picked up against Stoke on October 23 and has missed the last three games.

Daniel Ballard was going through concussion protocols this week and was also having an injection in his knee.

Rowett hasn’t yet had a full squad available this season.

“I think George will have a chance of being back in training before the Boro game,” Rowett said. “He’s missed a little bit football so we’ll have to assess what he’s like when he comes back.

“There’s potential for him to be back fit.

“Murray Wallace just tweaked his knee ligament in the game so might be out for a week or 10 days.

“But again, we would hope that he would be back available as well.

“So I think there is an opportunity for potentially the whole squad to be fit for the next match.”

Image: Millwall FC