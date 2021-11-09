Ben Thompson plays in Millwall defeat at Colchester – plus five Lions in FA Cup second-round draw

BEN Thompson played another full 90 minutes for Millwall’s under-23s as they were defeated 2-0 away at Colchester United on Monday night.

Kai Redgrave scored midway through the second half and Tom Stagg added a late second in the Professional Development League contest.

Kevin Nugent’s side had the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot after Nana Boating had been fouled by Billy Cracknell, but Endurance Johnson saved Sean O’Brien’s effort.

Redgrave had an easy finish from Harvey Sayer’s cross with 20 minutes left, and Sagg made it 2-0 after a counter-attack as he finished low from Ryan Lowe’s through-ball.

Millwall’s next game is away to Ipswich Town on Monday, November 22.

Meanwhile, a number of Lions loan players were in the draw for the second round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

Mahlon Romeo’s Portsmouth will host League Two Harrogate Town.

Dan Moss’s Yeovil Town, of National League, will be at home to League One MK Dons or League Two Stevenage.

Isaac Olaofe will have an away trip with League Two Sutton United to League One Oxford United or League Two rival Bristol Rovers.

Alex Mitchell will have an all-League Two clash as Leyton Orient host Tranmere Rovers at Brisbane Road.

Tyler Burey hopes to return to action for League Two Hartlepool United this month. Pools play League One Wycombe Wanderers in their first-round replay next week. A trip to League One Lincoln City awaits the winners.

Millwall under-23s: Millwall: Wright, Walker, Garande, Allen, Okoli, Topalloj, Boateng, Thompson, Briscoe, O’Brien (Leahy 85′), Drozd (Abdulmalik 71′). Subs not used: Gillmore, Smith.

Image: Millwall FC