Millwall loan watch: ‘Exceptionally well’ – praise for goal-scoring Lion from ex-England under-21 boss

MAHLON Romeo got an assist to help Portsmouth edge out Harrow Borough in the first round of the FA Cup at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Romeo set up Marcus Harness in the 28th minute for the only goal against Southern League Premier South side Harrow.

Pompey are at home to Crystal Palace under-21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

Sutton United also edged another Southern League Premier South team, Hayes & Yeading, 1-0 away.

Isaac Olaofe played 68 minutes as Will Randall scored for League Two Sutton with 19 minutes left against the seventh-tier hosts.

The U’s are at home to AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

There was a third Lions loanee in action against a Southern League Premier South side, but there were no problems for Yeovil Town at Yate Town.

Dan Moss played right-back for the Glovers in their 5-0 win. Matthew Worthington, Charlie Wakefield and Dale Gorman scored in the first half.

Adi Yussuf and Sonny Blu Lo-Everton added two more by the 62nd minute before Moss went close to his first goal in senior football nine minutes later with a first-time shot.

Yeovil are back in National League action next Saturday against Eastleigh at Huish Park.

Attacker Jayden Davis also had his first taste of first-round proper FA Cup fare as National League King’s Lynn Town lost narrowly at home to League Two Walsall.

The Saddlers went through after Brendan Kiernan’s 15th-minute goal.

King’s Lynn host Wrexham in the league next Saturday.

Arthur Penney scored his first goal in senior football but it wasn’t enough in the 95th minute as National League South wide Welling United lost 2-1 at Bath City.

Elliott Frear in the 64th minute and Alex Fletcher five minutes from time were the hosts’ goal-scorers.

Defender Penney earned praise from boss Peter Taylor – who also managed England under-21s and handed David Beckham the captaincy as caretaker of the senior side – after the game. “Arthur is doing exceptionally well,” Taylor said. “We’re very, very pleased with him.”

Welling are 15th and host 17th Tonbridge Angels at Park View Road next Saturday.

Also in National League South, goalkeeper Ryan Sandford made his debut for Maidstone United but they still haven’t won since September after a 1-0 home defeat to Slough Town.

Warren Harris headed past Sandford with 12 minutes left.

Eighth-place Maidstone go to Havant & Waterlooville next Saturday.

In the Scottish Premiership at the weekend, defender Hayden Muller helped St Johnstone to a second consecutive clean sheet in their 0-0 draw at home to St Mirren.

Muller played the full game on the right side of a back three in Callum Davidson’s side. The Saints are ninth and next in action against Celtic at Parkhead on November 20.

Junior Tiensia played the full game for Dover Athletic as they lost 4-1 away to Southend last Tuesday. Dover’s next National League game is a trip to Torquay next Saturday.

Meanwhile, Alex Mitchell wasn’t involved as Leyton Orient edged out Ebbsfleet United 1-0 in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Orient host Charlton in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

Graphic: @ShedCreative