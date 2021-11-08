Millwall defender Daniel Ballard doubt for Northern Ireland after going off in Derby County draw

DANIEL Ballard is due to have in injection in his knee early this week and could be a doubt to go away on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Ballard went off with concussion in the 74th minute of the 1-1 draw with Derby on Saturday.

Centre-back Ballard was called up – along with Millwall team-mate George Saville – by Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough for World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Italy this week.

Northern Ireland are out of contention for Qatar 2022.

Lions boss Gary Rowett was asked after the draw against the Rams if Ballard would link up with the national side.

“I don’t know, he was due to have an injection in his knee on Monday or Tuesday anyway,” Rowett said.

“I think there was a doubt whether he would go because he’s had an issue with his knee, that’s why I left him out Tuesday [against Reading].

“He shouted over to the bench that he couldn’t see. I think he had a clash of heads with [Lee] Buchanan, a clash of heads on a header from a long ball.

“We brought him off and made a concussion sub. We’ll see how he is over the next week.”

