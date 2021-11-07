Millwall boss on Danny McNamara not being picked – and what he needs to do to get back in

GARY Rowett wants more end product from Danny McNamara in the final third of the pitch.

McNamara, 22, hasn’t started a league game since October 16, when he was taken off in the 55th minute in the 2-0 defeat at home to Luton Town.

He has come on three times as a substitute since, including the 1-1 draw against Derby at The Den on Saturday.

McNamara claimed a first-team spot after returning from a loan spell at St Johnstone last January, but Ryan Leonard has been preferred at right-back and right wing-back recently.

Rowett was asked if McNamara can consider himself unlucky to have been left out.

“Really unlucky,” Rowett said. “I think there are a lot of players that can consider themselves unfortunate. Danny’s one of those, Maikel Kieftenbeld another, Smudge [Matt Smith], Pearcey [Alex Pearce] – you’ve got a number of players.

“What we’ve asked from Danny in that position is you’ve got to add numbers to your game, you’ve got to set goals up and score goals in those attacking full-back positions.

“Dan’s a young player. He had an incredible impact coming back from St Johnstone and into our team.

“Sometimes what you find is a player just takes a step back to then hopefully come strong.

“Danny will get his opportunities. What I would say is Lenny has been really good on the whole out there and been an important player for us.”

