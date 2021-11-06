Millwall captain’s absence in Den draw against Derby County not Covid-related – Lions boss

GARY Rowett confirmed Shaun Hutchinson missed Millwall’s 1-1 draw against Derby County on Saturday through illness.

Daniel Ballard and Jake Cooper played in the centre of defence against the Rams.

“He was ill, he had a virus, not Covid. He was tested so not Covid,” Rowett said.

“He had a bit of a sickness and diarrhea virus. He felt a little bit better this morning but we’ve seen it before when players have been up all night, it’s not worth risking them.

“Hutchy is a big miss for us but once again we’ve had to make those decisions on a key player.

“Certainly no excuse we didn’t do more to win the game.”

Image: Millwall FC