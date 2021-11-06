Millwall boss on slow first halves, centre-back wing-back dynamic – and praise for Derby County

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has demanded his players start games more positively after they had to come from behind to earn a point against bottom side Derby at The Den.

Scott Malone equalised in first-half stoppage-time after Festy Ebosele had given Wayne Rooney’s side the lead in the 44th minute.

Millwall have only gone ahead in the first half of their 17 league games three times this season.

Rowett was pleased with the second half from his side but also praised Derby.

“We have a little habit sometimes particularly when we change to a 5-2-3 that if the centre-halves don’t push the wing-backs higher up to press then we don’t get out of that shape,” Rowett said. “We struggle to go and be brave.

“Second half we were much braver, we pushed our wing-backs much higher up the pitch. Our midfielders got a little bit closer and tighter and our defenders did the job defensively to stop them playing around it.

“While they had a few breakaways even with 10 men, second half I felt we were braver on the ball and had some really good moments, some good bits of play.

“What you’ve got to do in the Championship is go and finish them off to get more than one goal. Today we couldn’t quite so that.

“I thought Derby were excellent. I don’t necessarily think over the whole 90 minutes they did enough to win. The game was there for us but you’ve got to find those little bits of quality.

“At the moment we struggle to score more than one goal, but for anyone watching the game we create lots of chances again.

“That’s all we can do, it’s up to the strikers to do the rest.”

Millwall had the better chances to win the game in the second half, with George Saville missing an opportunity to give the hosts the lead.

Rowett added: “Sav is a bit disappointed because that’s the perfect position for him. That’s what we brought him into the club for, those little runs where he arrives late for a cut-back cross.

“And there is lots of space I think for him to pick the spot. But, look, that happens. You could argue Derby got into some positions and needed a better finish, so I think it works itself out.

“But he will certainly be disappointed he didn’t finish that off. Benik [Afobe] had an overhead-kick and the keeper makes a good save. There were lots of moments.

“We beat Stoke in the second half and massive plaudits to the players for doing that. We beat Reading in the second half, massive plaudits to the players.

“We’re not going to do that every game. We have to start doing more from the start of games to give ourselves a much better chance.”

