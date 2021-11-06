Millwall boss on Wayne Rooney claim, ‘strange psychology’ – and player he picked out as example

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett picked out the performance of Billy Mitchell as an example for his team-mates to follow at half-time in the 1-1 draw against Derby County at The Den on Saturday.

Rowett felt Mitchell was setting the tone the side needed. The Rams went ahead through Festy Ebosele in the 44th minute before Scott Malone levelled two minutes later.

Rowett admitted there is a “strange psychology” at home, with The Den again “edgy” despite the Lions being so close to the play-off places.

Derby had Nathan Byrne sent off for a second booking in the 64th minute and Rams boss Wayne Rooney felt his side should have won.

“I’m not sure they did enough to win the game, in my opinion, but I think they turned up and showed a brilliant response from the Barnsley defeat,” Rowett said.

“The first five or 10 minutes we played on the front foot. I changed formation again, played 4-2-3-1, tried to get Scottie Malone higher and tried to press them. After that five or 10 minutes we just didn’t do it with enough conviction.

“For some reason at home we seem to just be a little bit edgy. We didn’t move the ball well enough and didn’t play with enough belief.

“We score a goal at the right time, it’s excellent play by Jed [Wallace] to put Scottie Malone in for a good finish. That was after conceding a horrendous goal on our behalf. We over-play, we go backwards, we have a chance to go forwards and we end up making a mistake.

“I would say at that point it was probably deserved because they moved the ball really well and made it hard for us to get up against them and press.

“It just seems to be a strange psychology about us at the moment. The whole ground just feels edgy in the first half of games.

“What I would say is we came out the second half and showed a really good response. I had a go at them at half-time. I said, for me, Billy Mitchell epitomised the bravery we needed, he was getting on the ball. He’s a young player, he’s getting on the ball and making things happen.

“I felt there were more players around him that needed the same quality and bottle to help him.

“Second half we did, we went up against them and were much better. They had a couple of breakaways but I thought we were the dominant side even before the sending-off.

“It was really could we and get the winner? We have done in the last couple of home games when we’ve not played as well as we’d like. We turned it on second half and won the games.

“Today we just couldn’t quite find the finish. Jed has a one-v-one, Benik [Afobe] has a great chance, Sav [George Saville]has a wonderful chance, Mase [Mason Bennett] has a header and should do a little bit better, Smudge [Matt Smith] has a header.

“It was just whether we could find that little bit of quality in the final third to win the game.

“I think the players have tried everything they could, it was another performance where I couldn’t fault them for effort, certainly second half and late in the game.

“It was just a bit of quality lacking at times.”

