REPORT: Millwall 1-1 Derby County

SCOTT Malone scored his first Championship goal since May, but Millwall were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Derby on a frustrating afternoon at The Den.

Festy Ebosele put the Rams ahead in the 44th minute before Malone rifled home in first-half stoppage-time against his former club.

Wayne Rooney’s side were forced to play the final 25 minutes with 10 men after Nathan Byrne was sent off for two bookable defences, but Millwall were unable to break down a determined and well-drilled Derby outfit despite a flurry of late chances.

Match action

Millwall made the brighter start but were unable to make the most of a few early corners and were then almost caught out at the other end on six minutes.

Jason Knight got in behind and cut back for Ebosele, who drilled towards goal. Fortunately for the Lions, though, George Saville was in the right place to make a goal-saving block.

But Derby continued to dominate and had another excellent chance on 17 minutes. This time Sam Baldock was found by Curtis Davies and turned Dan Ballard before cutting back on to his right foot, but Jake Cooper was in the right place to make a crucial intervention.

Malone fired over with Millwall’s first notable attempt in the opening period before Bartosz Bialkowski made a comfortable save from a Tom Lawrence free-kick, which looked like it would bring an uneventful first half to an end.

However, Cooper was robbed in the final minute of normal time and Baldock and Lawrence created an opening for Ebosele to slid past Bialkowski and put the Rams ahead.

But Millwall levelled less than two minutes later when Jed Wallace picked out Malone, who took one touch and hammered into the bottom corner with a rasping finish before cupping his ears at the travelling supporters, who had been booing his every touch.

Wallace then almost got in on the act himself just minutes after the interval, but he couldn’t beat Kelle Roos after racing through on goal before Malone’s follow-up effort was blocked.

Millwall’s improved second-half showing was then almost rewarded on the hour-mark when Mason Bennett played an excellent reserve pass round the corner for Wallace, who cut back for an unmarked Saville, but he swept just wide of the far post.

Moment later the Lions were given a huge helping hand when Byrne, already on a booking, was given his marching orders for bringing down Bennett.

Millwall should have made their numerical advantage count immediately, but Benik Afobe missed his kick following a teasing Wallace cross before Bialkowski was forced into action twice in quick succession, denying both Knight and Baldock with his legs.

Afobe had another great chance in the closing stages, but his acrobatic effort was pushed away by Roos after substitute Tom Bradshaw had flicked Wallace’s cross into his path.

Talking points

First-half struggles becoming a theme

Millwall might have gone into the interval on level terms, but that doesn’t tell the full story.

Just as against Stoke, Huddersfield and Reading on Tuesday, the Lions looked short of creativity in the first 45 minutes and only avoided being booed off once again because Malone had just brought them level.

Malone’s stunner just before the break breathed new life into the hosts.

Millwall managed 11 second-half attempts on goal compared to three in the first and probably created enough to collect all three points, but there would be no rally like previous home games and Gary Rowett’s side were made to look back on yet another disjointed first 45 minutes, which ultimately cost them a third straight Den success.

No Shaun Hutchinson, no party

Rowett made three changes to the side that beat Reading on Tuesday, although one of those was enforced.

And when the Lions boss found out his captain wasn’t available due to illness, he was probably fearing the worst.

In the seven Championship games that Hutchinson missed earlier on in the season with a quad injury, Millwall tasted victory just once, and that came in stoppage-time against Blackpool – giving them a win percentage of just 14.

On the other hand, when the centre-back has started in the Championship this season, the Lions have an impressive record.

Since Hutchinson recovered from that quad injury and came back into the side against Nottingham Forest, Millwall had collected 16 points from a possible 24 available.

But that win percentage without Hutchinson got slightly worse following this draw, meaning it’s now one victory from a possible eight without their captain.

Malone has last laugh of first half – but Derby survive with point

Quite predictably, both Bennett and Malone, who both joined Millwall from Derby, the latter on a permanent basis earlier this summer, were booed by the travelling fans as was Rowett.

But Malone got his own back on the Rams supporters right at the end of the first half.

The former Derby left-back, who was actually playing further forward on this occasion, had been having a quiet first half, but needed no second invitation when space opened up for him, drilling an arrowed effort into the far corner.

Not content with his goal, Malone cupped his ear to the away fans, while Wallace joined in on the action by shushing the Derby contingent.

But the Lions were unable to send the away support home with nothing after this frustrating draw.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Leonard, Ballard (McNamara, 74), Cooper, M Wallace; Mitchell, Saville (Smith, 81); J Wallace, Bennett (Bradshaw, 75), Malone; Afobe (Ojo, 87).

Image: Millwall FC