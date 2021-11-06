Millwall’s former Burnley scholar of the year hoping for perfect FA Cup birthday present with Yeovil

MILLWALL defender Dan Moss is hoping for the perfect birthday present this weekend – victory in the first round of the FA Cup.

Right-back Moss turned 21 on Thursday and will notch another milestone in his career if he plays for Yeovil Town against Yate Town in the oldest cup competition in the world.

Preston-born Moss has been a regular for the Glovers since joining on a loan deal from the Lions until November, which was extended this week to January. He has played all 12 National League games this season.

Moss was at Burnley for 10 years before he was released in 2019 after his scholarship, despite being named scholar of the year.

At those awards in London, Millwall head of academy Scott Fitzgerald struck up a conversation with representatives from Burnley and a trial was arranged for Moss.

He impressed over three weeks and Professional Development Squad manager Kevin Nugent informed him he would be offered a professional deal.

He spent two seasons in Millwall’s under-23s, eventually captaining the side, before the opportunity came up to join National League Yeovil in the summer.

The Glovers defeated Weymouth on penalties in their fourth round qualifying replay, setting up a tie with seventh-tier Yate.

Moss can play in a number of positions, but has made the right-back spot his own this season and he is hungry to learn.

“I try and watch the modern-day full-backs,” Moss told NewsAtDen ahead of the FA Cup tie at Lodge Road. “You’ve obviously got the more defensive ones but then also people like Trent Alexander Arnold who has just brought a totally different dynamic to playing right-back.

“I try to take a bit of everything, getting forward as much as I can. That’s where the fitness side comes in, being able to defend but then also joining in with the attacks.

“It’s something I’m still working on and looking to get better at every day.

“Especially when you get to the wing-back role but even as a natural full-back getting up and down is very important.

“You’ve got that fitness side of the game but you’ve got to bring in your quality in your one-v-one defending and then your final product to get the ball in the box.

“I suppose you could say that about every position [required to be good at everything]. But that’s what I base my game on.”

Like Alex Mitchell and Isaac Olaofe, Moss felt he needed to go into senior football after serving something of an apprenticeship with the under-23s.

It was a big move for him, Yeovil having been a Championship side as recently as 2013-14.

“When it came about you’ve got an idea of how big the club is, but it’s only when you get here you realise how big it really is, the ground, the history behind it,” Moss said. “I was buzzing to get it done coming here.

“I’d done two seasons in the 23s but that’s more the development side of your game. I was looking to get out on loan. When I got offered my deal last summer it was part of the plan for me to make the next step into senior and first-team football.

“Little things popped up here and there and when I heard Yeovil were interested it all happened quite quickly and the next couple of days I was down here training getting ready for the first game.”

The only slight disappointment this weekend is that he won’t face his Lions under-23 team-mate Junior Tiensia. Yate beat Tiensia’s Dover Athletic to reach this round for the first time in nine years.

“I can’t wait,” Moss said. “Obviously we had the last round but it’s a bit different being in the first round proper. I can’t wait for the game, I’m excited more than anything.

“I was looking forward to meeting up with Junior, it would have been a good game, but anything can happen in the FA Cup.

“We’ve got a big game now against Yate, we’re preparing for it and hopefully we can get what we want on Saturday.”

Glovers boss Darren Sarll will not allow any complacency to creep in against a team two tiers below them in the Southern League Premier Division South.

Moss added: “He says you think of their top performance and you can add another 40 per cent on to that at least because of who they’re playing.

“You’ve got to prepare yourselves, you’ve got to respect them and be ready for it. We do our own stuff, play our own game. We’ve got to bring that on to the pitch and hopefully we can progress through to the next round.”

Image: Millwall FC