Championship preview: Millwall vs. Derby – team news, predicted XI – plus Rooney demands reaction

MILLWALL are hoping that Daniel Ballard will be fit to face Derby County at The Den on Saturday as the Lions target a place in the play-offs heading into the third international break of the season.

Ballard missed his first league game of the season as Millwall defeated Reading 1-0 at The Den on Tuesday.

If the on-loan Arsenal defender is absent against the Rams then Ryan Leonard can slot in at right-sided centre-back, with boss Gary Rowett set to return to 5-2-3.

That would give Danny McNamara the opportunity for a first league start since October 16, the 2-0 home defeat to Luton Town.

If Ballard is fit, Leonard would be favourite to start right wing-back with Billy Mitchell recently establishing himself in midfield beside George Saville.

Mitchell is hoping for a big crowd in SE16 to roar the side on against Wayne Rooney’s Rams.

“We want as big of a crowd as we can possibly get,” he said after the win over Reading. “You saw how they helped us.

“I’m sure they were frustrated at times, but we gave them a little bit more of what they wanted in the second half.

“It’ll be great to have as many as possible of them down here on Saturday.”

Derby are bottom of the league and lost 2-1 to Barnsley on Wednesday. A win would have lifted them off the bottom of the table for the first time since they were deducted 12 points in September.

Rooney wasn’t happy that they blew that chance.

“It’s a disappointing result, disappointing performance and disappointing night but we’ve got another game coming up in a couple of days’ time at Millwall and I’m expecting a reaction. There has to be a reaction.

“The players have to show me more. Tonight, for the full 90 minutes I felt it wasn’t good enough so they need to give more both as individuals and as a group.

“We played with a lack of intensity, a lack of energy, a lack of aggression, and we need more. We are in a relegation battle, we need more.

“Over the last three games as an individual and as a collective we can do better, we know that. It hurts, I am hurt by this performance. I don’t expect my team to play that way, so I am expecting a reaction Saturday.

“In possession, I want us to play, I want us to take the ball, to move the ball quick, to play between the lines, to take chances.

“But out of possession you have to work, you have to put the energy in, you have to give everything for your team-mates, for the fans, for the club.

“You have to do it. If you don’t, you won’t play, and the players have given me decisions to make on Saturday.

“So hopefully it is early enough to be a wake-up call for the players.”

The Lions won’t be taking anything for granted against Derby, who have won their last two games at The Den.

The last five games between the sides have been won by the away team – three 1-0 victories for Millwall and 3-2 – when Rooney was a player under Phillip Cocu – and 1-0 to the Rams under Rooney the manager at The Den.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Leonard, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace, Afobe, Ojo.

Match odds: Millwall 4/5 Draw 5/2 Derby 6/4

Last meeting: Championship (December 5, 2020): Millwall 0-1 Derby (Knight 69).

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: 33 Bialkowski; 12 Romeo, 4 Hutchinson, 5 Cooper, 3 M Wallace; 18 Leonard (Williams, 90), 19 Woods; 7 J Wallace, 8 Thompson (Parrott, 58), 11 Ferguson (Burey, 76); 10 Smith (Bödvarsson, 76).

Image: Millwall FC