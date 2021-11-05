Millwall assistant manager on Lions’ ambition as they target play-off places against Derby County

MILLWALL assistant manager Adam Barrett was amused to be asked about catching the top three in the Championship after the Lions’ 1-0 win over Reading on Tuesday night.

The second-tier has had a familiar pattern in recent seasons, with clubs such as Norwich and Fulham bouncing between divisions.

Currently, Bournemouth who are top and Fulham and West Bromwich Albion in second and third have been Premier League sides within the last two seasons, the last two relegated in 2020-21.

It is almost inconceivable that Millwall could challenge teams that have benefitted from tens of millions in Premier League parachute payments.

Yet before Wednesday’s games the Lions were only four points off the Baggies. West Brom and Fulham then won their games as leaders Bournemouth were shocked at home to Preston, losing for the first time in the league this season.

But Barrett wasn’t about to suggest a challenge for automatic promotion was a possibility when asked about the difficulty of bridging the gap to sides like that.

“Of course it’s difficult because of the financial power those clubs have got compared to us,” Barrett said. “They’ve been up in the Premier League, they’ve got top-quality players.

“It’s difficult but we’re not looking at that. We’re looking at it game by game to keep chipping away picking points up when you can.

“We’ve been on a really strong run over the last 10 or 11 games and we want to continue that.”

It’s to Millwall’s huge credit that they have managed to turn tight games like this from draws into wins in the last couple of months.

They drew four games in a row in September – making it six in nine for the season – and boss Gary Rowett acknowledged they needed to tag a couple of wins on to that run to turn it into a good sequence.

Since then, they have won five of their last seven to push themselves into contention for the play-off spots more than a third of the way into the season.

Barrett admitted that run of draws was concerning.

He said: “We know we’ve drawn a lot and that’s frustrating, we’ve done a lot of work and spoken about it an awful lot.

“We’ve been a really hard team to beat, a really difficult Championship side to come up against.

“It’s just turning those key moments in games, that little bit of quality that can turn a draw into a win. Thankfully over a recent period we’ve managed to do that. It’s so important.

“The pleasing thing is we’re always in games, it’s very rare that we’re out of a game. It’s just nice over the last month or so we’re turning those draws into wins.”

