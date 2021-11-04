Millwall’s Sav on higher fan expectations, midfield role 5-2-3 v 4-4-2 – and returning as senior player

GEORGE Saville acknowledges there are higher expectations on Millwall than when he was last at the club – and he has backed the Lions to improve further.

Saville, 28, left Millwall for Middlesbrough after an eighth-place finish in their first season back in the Championship in 2017-18.

Former manager Neil Harris couldn’t improve on that as Millwall were 21st the following season and 19th when he left after 10 games of the 2019-20 campaign.

Gary Rowett has led the side to consecutive top-half finishes and Millwall showed ambition to try to take the next step in the summer by signing players such as Saville, Daniel Ballard and Benik Afobe.

Team-mates from Saville’s previous permanent spell at the club like Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper have established themselves as quality Championship players, and Jed Wallace has been one of the best attackers in the division since the start of 2019-20.

Despite the Lions being within touching distance of the top six in recent weeks, the atmospheres at home have often been tense.

Millwall are just one point off the play-offs after more than a third of the season.

“Obviously the expectations have gone up at Millwall. The squad’s got stronger over the last couple of years,” Saville said before the game against the Royals.

“I guess the fans want to see progression and for us to be high up the table.

“In some games, like Luton and Stoke at home, we’ve started slowly. That’s not the Millwall way, especially at home. Millwall’s always been fast-starting, get in people’s faces, make it difficult for teams to play against us.

“It’s on us players to do that and start home games better.

“The feeling around the place is we have got more to give. For the start we’ve had and the points we’ve got, with more room for us to improve, we’re in a good spot.

“We started to put wins on the board, turning draws into wins.

“[The dressing room spirit] is just as good [as 2017-18]. Obviously the core of that team is still there. There are new players who have come in and are great personalities.

“For me the dressing room is fantastic, the boys are brilliant. Morale-wise you couldn’t ask for any more.”

In that 2017-18 season, Saville played alongside Shaun Williams in midfield in a 4-4-2 formation and scored 10 league goals.

He explained how his role now is slightly different tactically.

“In terms of how we’re playing here I’m playing a little bit deeper than I was before,” Saville said. “I had Shaun Williams and we knew what we were doing with Moro [Steve Morison] and Gregs [Lee Gregory] up front, I joined up with them a lot.

“This time maybe it’s a little bit more tactical and we set up differently in terms of defensive shape.

“It’s a bit of a different role but it’s midfield, a lot of it is the same and I’m happy to do what I’m doing.

“I have played in a number of different positions for former clubs but when I’ve played at Millwall I’ve been in midfield and we’ve had success.

“I think the manager and the club looked at it and they wanted to bring a midfielder in and I ticked the boxes. For me it’s about having that consistency in the middle of the park.”

Saville returned to Millwall in the summer as a senior player compared to a relatively inexperienced one in his teens and then his early 20s the first three times he signed.

Does he feel any extra pressure to be a leader?

He responded: “Maybe not extra pressure, there is always pressure on you to do well, especially as I did well in my other spells here. I have to maintain those standards.

“Obviously I’m more experienced now and the young players coming through, the likes of Danny Mac, Billy Mitchell, they’ll probably be looking at players like me who a few years ago were where they are now.

“Me, Jed Wallace, Jake Cooper, it’s good for us to take that responsibility and help the lads.

“Jed’s final product is really good now. His numbers and stats – goals, assists, goal involvements – are fantastic.

“He’s done really well and has probably been Millwall’s best performer. Fair play to him and hopefully he keeps pushing on this year for us.”

Some of the Lions’ results this season have underlined again how unpredictable the Championship is.

Millwall take on bottom side Derby next – albeit Wayne Rooney’s side had 12 points deducted at the start of the season – but Saville knows fixtures mean little on paper.

“You can look at [the fixture list] but you can also get a bit carried away with it as well,” he said. “No disrespect to Luton but if you look at Luton at home you’d think we’d win that.

“Then we go to Sheffield United and play Stoke at home and get six points from those games.

“We have to just think about us and how we perform. We know that if we’re at it and perform well then we can give anyone a game on our day.”

Saville has missed just one league game this season, when he was suspended for the 2-1 win at home to the Potters.

He knows there are situations when he will have to be slightly cynical to help the team out, though he might be keeping his mouth shut around referees for the rest of the campaign.

He said: “Yeah, if I’ve got to do it I’ve got to do it for the team, haven’t I? There was one at home against Coventry where they were on the counter and I just felt like I needed to take the yellow there and stop it at source.

“It’s part and parcel of the game for me. Obviously there are some silly bookings in there, the Swansea one was frustration in terms of what I said to the ref. But if I have to take a booking for the team I’m happy to do that.”

Image: Millwall FC