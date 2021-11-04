Millwall assistant on whether Lions need striker in January – plus comment on out-of-favour trio

MILLWALL assistant manager Adam Barrett didn’t deny the Lions could look to add to their forward options in January – after striker Benik Afobe’s winner against Reading on Tuesday night.

Afobe scored his third goal of the season as Millwall bounced back from their defeat at Huddersfield Town last weekend.

But that was only the Lions’ 16 league goal of the season in 16 games, making them the lowest scorers of the top 20 teams in the Championship.

Barrett was asked if the Lions will aim to recruit more firepower in January’s transfer window.

“We know we haven’t scored as many goals as we would have liked,” Barrett acknowledged. “We’re always looking to improve, of course. We’re in a really good position, we’re delighted with where we are at the moment.

“I think we can play better, I don’t think we’ve really hit top form this season so far. We’ve done it in patches.

“We’re looking to improve all the time. We haven’t been in the division that many years and we’re progressing every year, improving and developing.

“You just never know where it can take you. We’re pleased where we are at the moment, we’re in a good position.

“Confidence is starting to build. We’ve got a good squad, they’re a great set of lads to work with.

“There are a lot of games and a lot of points to play for. We’re doing okay at the moment but we’re not getting carried away.

“We’ve got to maintain that focus and look forward to the next game.”

With only George Evans and Daniel Ballard out injured, there was no place in the squad for Ben Thompson, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson or Connor Mahoney against the Royals.

Barrett was also asked if that trio could be headed for January exits.

He said: “We’ll see, we’ve got a very strong squad. There’s a lot of competition for places and everyone is working extremely hard.

“Unfortunately you can’t pick everyone, that’s the whole point. Every squad across the division would all have the same sort of issues.

“But they’re great lads, they’re training hard. You can’t pick everyone, there’s great competition there so we’ll see what happens further down the line.”

Millwall face Derby at The Den this Saturday. The Rams are bottom of the league, but would not be in the relegation zone had it not been for a twelve-point deduction this season.

Barrett added: “They’ve done really well, they’ve shown a lot of resolve. They’ve picked points up and it’s going to be another difficult game, they’ve got good players.

“They’re fighting for their lives. Again, there’s no easy game in this division so we’ve got to make sure we’re at it Saturday because if we’re not then we’ll get turned over.

“It’s another big game and they’re a dangerous side.”

