Millwall’s Paul Robinson praises Ben Thompson’s influence on youngsters after win over Watford

MILLWALL under-23 assistant manager Paul Robinson praised his side and Ben Thompson’s influence after Seb Drozd scored a 91st-minute winner against Watford in their Professional Development League contest at Calmont Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lions had to do it the hard way after Jimiel Chikukwa gave the Hornets the lead before Chin Okoli equalised before half-time and Drozd finished Nana Boateng’s cross as Millwall maintained their 100 per cent home record this season.

Thompson – who has made only one substitute appearance in the Championship this season – struck the woodwork twice and Watford also hit the post.

“It was eventful,” Robinson told millwallfc.co.uk. “Similar to the last home game in which the lads had to keep going to the end. Credit to them for that.

“The game became a little more open in the second half. We feel as though we’ve had most of the chances in the first half but not capitalised, but the way for Chin – who will feel he could’ve done better for their goal – to respond to going behind is to go and score himself, which he did.

“Thankfully, we got the winner that we deserved.

“Thommo is different class and a great influence on our group. It’s been excellent for the young lads to have him, especially with more of our experienced players out on loan.

“He has great experience himself and to have him in the side is good for our lads to learn from.”

Kevin Nugent’s side go to Colchester United on Monday, November 8.

Millwall: Wright; Walker, Garande, Allen, Okoli, Topalloj, Boateng, Thompson, Briscoe (Abdulmalik 62′), O’Brien, Drozd.

Subs not used: Gillmore, Leahy, Smith, Adom-Malaki.

Image: Millwall FC