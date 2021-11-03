Daniel Ballard misses first league game but Millwall assistant hopeful he’s available to face Derby

MILLWALL are hopeful that Daniel Ballard will be available to face Derby County in their last game before the international break this Saturday.

Ballard missed the 1-0 win over Reading on Tuesday night but was at The Den for the game.

It was the first time he wasn’t in a starting line-up in the league this season after his summer loan move from Arsenal.

He has made 21 appearances already in this campaign including four World Cup qualifiers for Northern Ireland.

Millwall assistant boss Adam Barrett said: “Hopefully he won’t be too long. Dan’s been excellent for us, he’s come in and played a hell of a lot of football in a short space of time.

“He’s a young lad but he’s been outstanding for us. He goes away for international duty and he’s playing for them as well.

“It’s been a really busy period for him with games coming thick and fast.

“Hopefully he won’t be too long.”

