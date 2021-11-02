Adam Barrett’s message for Benik Afobe after striker’s first goal in a Millwall win this season

ADAM Barrett praised Benik Afobe for his persistence after he scored his first goal since August in the 1-0 win over Reading – and the Lions assistant urged the striker to build on that “confidence boost”.

Afobe scored the only goal of the game from Ryan Leonard’s cross in the 71st minute at The Den.

It was on-loan Stoke forward Afobe’s third goal of the season, and first in a game that the Lions have won.

“We’ve spoken about it a lot and we’ve worked hard on it, the centre-forwards getting in between the sticks,” Barrett said.

“Bradders [Tom Bradshaw] did it in the last home game with two little tap-ins. Benik kept going and kept putting himself in there. Goal-scorers want to score goals so that will be a big relief for him and a confidence boost.

“I thought it was a fantastic move, great vision from Jed [Wallace] and a really good run from Ryan Leonard.

“We’re delighted with that and pleased for Benik, but the most important thing now is you’ve got to build on it.

“We want more and he’ll be wanting more as well. Hopefully it’s just the start of things and he can get on a good run.”

Barrett was asked about Wallace’s performance.

He said: “Jed’s been a very important player ever since I’ve been here. He gives us a spark going forward and he can produce something out of nothing.

“I thought his energy second half and intensity was superb. It sets the tempo for the other players behind him.

“I was really pleased with him.

“But it wasn’t just him, it was Benik, and Mason [Bennett] coming on, Billy [Mitchell] behind him and then the guys at the back were very aggressive and front-foot second half as well.

“He’s a big player for us, Jed, and gave us that spark.”

