Millwall assistant reveals tactical detail that led to key half-time switch in win over Reading

MILLWALL assistant boss Adam Barrett gave an insight into the substitutions and change of formation at half-time against Reading as Benik Afobe scored a 71st-minute winner after a much-improved second-half performance.

Lions boss Gary Rowett sent on Mason Bennett and Scott Malone for Matt Smith and Maikel Kieftenbeld and it had the desired result as the hosts played with more intensity and got their reward.

Barrett said Bennett was key to stopping Josh Laurent from getting on the ball as he praised the front three for leading the press.

Millwall had started with a 4-3-3 formation before switching to 5-2-3 in the second half to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield on Saturday.

“Delighted with the three points,” Barrett said. “Obviously we were disappointed with Saturday but it’s a tough division. Every game turns up a different challenge but to come back home and put in a really good second-half performance, we’re delighted with that.

“It depends on how you play the systems. The second half was a lot more aggressive. The intensity of the press went up.

“Mason Bennett coming on and dealing with Laurent was a big factor in it, I thought he was excellent when he came on.

“Laurent in the first half was getting too much freedom of the park to do what he wanted. They’ve got good players, [John] Swift and [Ovie] Ejaria, technically very, very good. When Mason came on and stopped Laurent getting on the ball all of a sudden now people could back it up and the intensity of the press was there.

“The directness of us was led by the front players and we backed it up all over the park.

“Billy Mitchell was superb second half, Hutchy [Shaun Hutchinson], Jed [Wallace] worked his socks off again. We thought at half-time it was really important to stop Laurent getting on the ball because he was the one making them tick.”

It was the first time this season Millwall had secured back-to-back league wins at home. The Lions have won five of their last seven games.

Barrett added: “At home it can be a really tough place to come. We missed not having the supporters here through Covid. They make it a hostile atmosphere.

“To get back-to-back wins at home, to get that energy back, the second half was a fantastic atmosphere and you could really sense it.

“We want to build on that and continue that little run.”

The Lions had 17 shots on goal, five on target. Reading failed to test Bart Bialkowski once in the game. Barrett was asked if he was disappointed the hosts only scored one goal.

He replied: “I’m delighted with the three points, that’s the main thing. To get any win you’re very pleased with.

“I think we deserved to get more goals tonight and of course with the pressure and the opportunities that we had we’d like to be more clinical and be taking those chances.

“But the main thing is to get the win and we’re just hoping that if you continue to create that many opportunities you’re going to start to score more goals.”

