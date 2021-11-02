TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Reading – four changes and formation change as boss shakes things up

MILLWALL are at home to Reading on Tuesday night aiming to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Lions are two points ahead of the Royals and three points off sixth ahead of the clash.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes four changes to the side that lost to the Terriers. Murray Wallace, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Matt Smith and Benik Afobe replace Daniel Ballard, Scott Malone, Tom Bradshaw and Sheyi Ojo.

Millwall: 4-3-3: Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Mitchell, Kieftenbeld, Saville; J Wallace, Smith, Afobe.