Millwall manager on Danny McNamara’s absence at Huddersfield Town – plus Reading test

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett explained Danny McNamara was left out of the match-day squad in the 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield on Saturday to accommodate an extra attacker on the bench.

Mason Bennett returned to the squad but McNamara will be in contention for Tuesday night’s game against Reading.

Midfielder George Evans won’t be available against the Royals but otherwise Rowett should have a full squad to choose from.

“Evo has a calf injury and has a broken hand as well. [The decision to leave out] Danny was simply just to get Mason back on the bench because I didn’t need another right wing-back on the bench. I felt it was better to have more attacking options.” Rowett explained.

“Danny is the type of player, and I’ve spoken to him, sometimes he’ll start games if the squad allows and sometimes he might not be in the 18.

“It’s nothing personal, it’s just that we’ve got to go with the right options to try and win us the game.

“But of course anyone who’s fit will come back into contention for the next game.”

Rowett was asked if the Reading match became more important after the defeat against the Terriers.

“For you guys [the media], when you’ve lost a game of course the narrative is the next game is a bigger one, but they’re all the same, there’s three points on each one,” Rowett said.

“We lose a game and we’ve got to dust ourselves off, that’s part of the Championship. We’ve got to make sure we don’t lose a couple on the spin, we’ve got to try and win at home.

“It’s as simple as that.

“Our form has been excellent recently. We’ve won games late on, we beat Barnsley with a set-piece. We can’t quibble about getting the same done to us.

“But of course we’re disappointed because we’d expect a bit more from our team.

“Two home games coming up. Like any team in the Championship you’ve got to try and perform at home and win your games. However you need to do that you have to find ways to do it.”

