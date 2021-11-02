Blow for Reading as they are without manager against Millwall after positive Covid-19 test

READING will be without their manager Veljko Paunovic for their clash with Millwall at The Den on Tuesday after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Paunovic, 44 (above, right), who is fully vaccinated, is in a period of isolation, his club have said.

They added he is “only suffering very mild symptoms at present.

“As a precaution and a routine part of our Covid-19 protocol at Bearwood Park, screening and testing of the first-team squad yielded a full round of negative results ahead of our trip to Millwall on Tuesday night.

“Assistant manager Marko Mitrovic will act as head coach in the interim as the Royals head to The Den on Tuesday evening and Marko, the coaching staff and the team will be in constant contact with Pauno before, during and after the game against the Lions tomorrow night.”

Image: Millwall FC