Millwall loan watch: Defender one of eight Lions players in action as he returns in Saints win

HAYDEN Muller made his first appearance since October 2 for St Johnstone as they won 1-0 at Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Ali Crawford scored the only goal of the game. Muller played 81 minutes on the right side of a back three.

The Saints are up to ninth and play St Mirren at home next Saturday.

Centre-back Alex Mitchell played the full game as Leyton Orient thumped Hartlepool United 5-0 at home.

Aaron Drinan scored a hat-trick and former Millwall striker Harry Smith and Tom James were also on target.

Kenny Jackett’s side are sixth in the League Two table. Orient host Ebbsfleet United in the FA Cup first round next Saturday.

Isaac Olaofe couldn’t help Sutton United avoid a third defeat in four games as they lost 1-0 at home to Walsall.

The U’s dropped to ninth in the League Two table. They are away at Hayes & Yeading in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Mahlon Romeo played right-back for Portsmouth in their 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers at Fratton Park. Former Lions striker John Marquis scored the only goal six minutes into the second half.

Pompey are 13th in the League One table and host Cheltenham on Tuesday.

In National League, defender Dan Moss got more senior minutes under his belt in Yeovil Town’s 0-0 draw at Solihull Moors.

The Glovers are 15th in the table. They travel to Yate Town in the first round of the FA Cup next weekend.

Jayden Davis made his second appearance for King’s Lynn Town as they lost 1-0 at Weymouth, Omar Mussa scoring the only goal.

Ian Culverhouse’s side are 20th in the National League table and are in FA Cup action next weekend, hosting Walsall in the first round.

Junior Tiensia was in the Dover Athletic side that lost 5-2 at home to Stockport County.

Scott Quigley put the visitors in front before Ben Williamson levelled from the penalty spot.

Paddy Madden restored Stockport’s lead just before half-time but Koby Arthur got another equaliser for the hosts after the break.

But that was as good as it got for Dover as Oliver Crankshaw, Liam Hogan and Ben Whitfield added three more goals to leave the home side winless after 12 league games.

They are bottom of the National League on minus-nine points. Dover are away at Southend in the league on Tuesday.

And in National League South, 19-year-old defender Arthur Penney made his debut for Welling United in their 1-0 win at home to Billericay Town.

Aaron Barnes scored for Welling who are 13th in the table and are at Bath City in the league next Saturday.

