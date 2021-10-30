REPORT: Huddersfield 1-0 Millwall

By Ross Heppenstall at The John Smith’s Stadium

JONATHAN Hogg headed home an 82nd-minute winner as Millwall were condemned to a close-fought defeat at the hands of Championship play-off rivals Huddersfield Town.

In a game of few genuine goal-scoring opportunities, the Terriers skipper sent a neat glancing header past Bartosz Bialkowski from Sorba Thomas’ corner to break the Lions’ spirited resistance.

A point would not have been undeserved for Gary Rowett’s men but they lacked a cutting edge up front throughout and Hogg’s goal proved the difference.

The result was a blow to the Lions’ hopes of a top-six finish as they slipped to 12th while Huddersfield climbed to fifth.

Rowett made one change to the side which beat Stoke at home last weekend, with George Saville coming back in for the injured George Evans.

Levi Colwill, Danel Sinani, Duane Holmes and Danny Ward all returned to the Huddersfield side in place on Naby Sarr, Ollie Turton, Josh Koroma and Fraizer Campbell, who were named on the bench.

On a beautiful sun-kissed afternoon in Yorkshire, the Lions soon warmed to their task against a Terriers side who have begun to command respect this season.

Spanish boss Carlos Corberan endured a difficult debut campaign in charge last term after quitting Leeds United, where he served as Marcelo Bielsa’s assistant, but like Millwall they have emerged as genuine play-off contenders this term.

In the fourth minute, the Lions’ master craftsman Jed Wallace showed impressive skill to cut in from the left flank and hit a shot which warmed the hands of Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Moments later, Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, a summer transfer target for Bielsa at Leeds, engineered the space to strike at Bialkowski’s goal but his effort drifted wide.

The match resembled a contrast of styles with the Lions’ aggressive, physical approach making it difficult for the Terriers to play their usual freeflowing game.

Corberan has adopted the high press, possession-based game that his mentor, Bielsa, has deployed to such great effect at Elland Road.

Yet Millwall were the more threatening team in the opening quarter here and Wallace connected with Ryan Leonard’s right-wing cross but failed to direct his header goalwards.

A huge chance came for Huddersfield in the 16th minute, though, when Thomas cross dangerously to Danny Ward, who skied the ball over the crossbar when well placed.

It was a let-off for the Lions and 10 minutes later Ward made almost amends for his miss with a thunderous left-foot shot from 25 yards.

Bialkowski could only parry the ball clear and, thankfully for Millwall, there was no Town player on hand to fire home the loose ball as the danger was cleared.

Shortly before the interval, the impressive O’Brien went close again when he cleverly worked the ball onto his weaker right foot before striking a fierce shot fizzing just wide of the far post.

In truth the opening 45 minutes was characterised by some much of the endless industry that so typifies the Championship.

The touch of class needed to break the deadlock was sadly lacking but Huddersfield almost breached their visitors’ net three minutes into the second half.

A corner from the right flank was flicked on by Hogg and found defender Matty Pearson at the far post.

The centre-half struck a left-foot shot from six yards which looked destined to find the net but Bialkowski produced a superb save to keep the ball out.

Millwall replaced Sheyi Ojo with Maikel Kieftenbeld at the interval but they struggled to pose much of a threat on the hosts’ goal as the second half unfolded.

Huddersfield went close in the 65th minute when the instrumental O’Brien drove at the heart of the Millwall defence through midfield.

He slipped a clever pass through to Danel Sinani, who in turn found Duane Holmes.

Holmes found the unmarked Thomas on the right-hand side of the penalty box but he blazed high and wide over the crossbar.

There was a nagging suspicion that the Terriers would eventually make the breakthrough and so it proved with just eight minutes remaining.

It came after Ward’s fierce shot was expertly cleared off the line by Lions captain Shaun Hutchinson as the visitors scrambled the ball clear.

From the resultant corner on the left flank, Thomas delivered the ball right-footed and Hogg was on hand to evade the Millwall defence and nod past Bialkowski at the near post.

Millwall failed to muster a response as Huddersfield threatened to add a second on the counter-attack – but in the end Hogg’s header proved the difference.

HUDDERSFIELD: Nicholls 6; Pearson 7, Lees 6, Colwill 6 (Turton 78); Thomas 6, Hogg 8, O’Brien 7, Toffolo 6; Sinani 6 (Koroma 74, 6), Ward 7, Holmes 6 (Campbell 78

Unused subs: Bilokapic, Aarons, High, Sarr

MILLWALL: Bialkowsksi 7; Leonard 7, Ballard 6 (Smith 83), Hutchinson 6, Cooper 7, Malone 6; Mitchell 6, Saville 6; J Wallace 6, Bradshaw 6 (Afobe 72, 6), Ojo 6 (Kieftenbeld 45, 6).

Unused subs: Long, M Wallace, Pearce, Bennett.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham

Image: Millwall FC