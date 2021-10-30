TEAM NEWS: Huddersfield Town vs. Millwall – one change for Lions at Terriors test

MILLWALL are at Huddersfield Town for their Championship clash at the John Smith’s Stadium this weekend.

The sides are level on 21 points in the Championship table.

Teams news

Lions on Gary Rowett makes one change to his side, with George Saville coming back in for the injured George Evans.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowsksi; Leonard, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace, Bradshaw, Ojo.

Subs: Long, M Wallace, Kieftenbeld, Smith, Pearce, Bennett, Afobe.

Here is the Huddersfield side: