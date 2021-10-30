Huddersfield Town boss makes observation about Millwall ahead of their Championship clash

HUDDERSFIELD Town manager Carlos Corberan believes Millwall are a “more aggressive” side this season as he broke down the Lions’ strengths ahead of the meeting between the teams on Saturday.

The Lions and the Terriers are on 21 points, Millwall in 10th and Huddersfield in eighth with a better goal difference of just one.

Millwall have won four of their last five games. Huddersfield were unbeaten in four matches before losing 3-0 at table-toppers Bournemouth in their last game.

“To have the opportunity to have a bit more time in training is always positive. We’ve arrived from three demanding games and are going into three demanding games before the international break,” Corberan said on Huddersfield’s website.

“It was important and necessary to have this week. Millwall have the same points as us and have won four of their last five games. I expect a very demanding game.

“Both teams are equal now, even if they arrive off the back of better results than us. Millwall trust a lot in their physical levels and they are more aggressive than last year. They’re more focused on winning individual battles than defending spaces, and they trust a lot in their ability to do that.

“Millwall are going to press us and be demanding of us. When you play against physical teams, set-pieces are going to be very important. I don’t expect a comfortable game against a team that is playing well at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Schofield has returned to full training but striker Jordan Rhodes and right-back Pipa are still out.

Millwall are set to be only without George Evans, giving boss Gary Rowett one of his strongest match-day squads this season.

Image: Millwall FC