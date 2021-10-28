Millwall have no plans to bring back in-form League Two forward in next transfer window

MILLWALL currently have no plans to recall Isaac Olaofe from Sutton United in January.

Olaofe, 21, has hit the ground running again this season, this time in Sutton’s first-ever campaign in League Two, and has three goals in his last five games.

On Tuesday night, Olaofe was denied another when Colchester’s Samson Tovide prevented his effort going in when he handled on the line and was sent off. Rob Milsom scored the penalty as Sutton came from behind to win 3-1 and go back into the play-offs places.

The Lions recalled Danny McNamara from St Johnstone last January, but that was because boss Gary Rowett wanted him for a regular first-team spot.

“With all our young loans, they’ve all been doing pretty well,” Rowett said. “The likes of Dan Moss went on to Yeovil and is doing well.

“The same with Alex Mitchell at Leyton Orient, Tyler Burey before his injury.

“Hayden [Muller] has had games when he’s done quite well also.

“We wanted to have a look at Tanto pre-season but injury stopped us doing that so we felt the best thing for him to do was to go and play games again.

“The aim of all of those loans is they are going to come back into our team at some point.

“Otherwise we’d just try to sell them and let them move on. They’ve all got potential to be first-team regulars.

“If you look at those players, along with Billy Mitchell and Danny McNamara, then you’ve got a real core of five or six players that could play for our first team in the next 12 months.

“We’re open-minded about it but the main thing is they are developing and they are getting regular game-time.

“Unless you can guarantee them that there’s no point bringing them back from a successful loan when they can carry on scoring goals like Isaac has.”

Image: Paul Loughlin