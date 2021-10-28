Millwall boss Gary Rowett says Lions ready to act if they decide they need January signings

GARY Rowett hasn’t ruled out adding to his squad in January – but cautioned it’s not always the automatically right thing to do midway through a season.

Millwall are tenth in the Championship table, level on 21 points with fifth-place Luton and just three points off Coventry in fourth.

Last January, Rowett brought in midfielders Maikel Kieftenbeld from Birmingham and George Evans from Derby on permanent deals.

Like in the summer, Millwall would need to move players on before they recruit, with Ben Thompson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson again set to be the subjects of transfer speculation as they are currently out of the first-team frame.

Millwall’s recruitment team have continued to build a list of potential targets to give Rowett options if the squad is hit by injuries or if he feels there is an area that can push them on. Goal-scoring remains an issue – the Lions have scored the least of any side in the top half – and the club were open to bringing in another central striker in the last window.

Rowett feels it’s too early to be definitive about potential January plans.

“You always look at areas you want to improve on. Sometimes January is a good time to do that, sometimes it’s a time when you’re better off leaving it alone,” Rowett said.

“That’s statistically proven, sometimes when you make change in January when you’re going well it’s not always the best thing to do. So you have to sense that.

“Our recruitment team’s working hard and their job is to give us options if we need it and if we’re able to do that as a club.

“That’s really where we’ve got to be.

“It’s a little bit too early to make those decisions but we’ll certainly prepare as though we will try to do something.”

Meanwhile, the Lions head to Huddersfield this Saturday when a win and other results going their way could see them end the weekend in the top six.

Rowett is pleased with his side’s form but isn’t paying a lot of attention to the table at the moment.

He said: “At this stage of the season it’s just about building that consistency in your performances, I don’t think you really worry too much about where you are in the league.

“Obviously you want to be towards the top end but I don’t think it has too much bearing at the minute.

“What I would say is over this calendar year we have been very consistent. We’ve picked up quite a lot of points in comparison to other Championship sides.

“I’m quite happy we’re in the mix for those top-six positions and it’s about us just maintaining those levels of performances and trying to improve.”

