Millwall winger makes senior debut – but no FA Cup meeting for Lions after Dover shocked

MILLWALL winger Jayden Davis was pitched straight in for his debut in senior football as King’s Lynn Town lost 1-0 at home to Boreham Wood on Tuesday.

Davis, 19, had signed for the National League side on an initial one-month loan deal earlier in the day.

The club said on their website that “feedback indicates he is an exciting winger who we hope lights up the Walks with some dazzling displays. Millwall hope he continues his development at King’s Lynn Town.

“King’s Lynn Town would like to say a special thanks to [under-23 boss] Kevin Nugent at Millwall for his assistance is getting this deal done.”

Scott Boden scored the only goal of the game to leave King’s Lynn above the relegation zone on goal difference. Boreham Wood are third.

King’s Lynn are away at Weymouth this Saturday before hosting Walsall in the first round of the FA Cup the following weekend.

Meanwhile, Sutton United are back into the play-off spots in League Two after their 3-1 victory at 10-man Colchester United.

The hosts went ahead in the second minute through Freddie Sears but the U’s levelled 10 minutes later when David Ajiboye finished from Rob Milsom’s cross.

Millwall striker Isaac Olaofe was then involved in one of the game’s key moments when he turned the ball towards goal after goalkeeper Shamal George had dropped a corner but Samson Tovide deliberately handled on the line and was sent off. Milsom scored the resultant penalty.

Michael Gray’s side sealed the points in the 61st minute when Milsom was again the provider as Ben Goodlife glanced home his free-kick.

Sutton are sixth and host Walsall this Saturday.

There will be no meeting of two other Millwall loanees in the FA Cup after Junior Tiensia’s Dover Athletic were shocked by Yate Town in their rescheduled fourth qualifying round replay.

James Harding’s 75th-minute goal for Southern League Premier Division South side Yate – who are two divisions below National League Dover – secured a first-round proper tie for the first time in nine years.

Yate will host Yeovil Town – for whom Millwall defender Dan Moss has been a regular during his loan – on Saturday, November 6.

