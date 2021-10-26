Millwall injury update on George Evans and Mason Bennett ahead of Huddersfield Town

GEORGE Evans is set to miss Millwall’s game against Huddersfield next Saturday and could be out until the international break.

Mason Bennett remains a doubt for the Lions’ last game this month.

After Huddersfield, Millwall face Reading and Derby before the next round of international fixtures.

Evans, who started against Stoke despite having a broken bone in his hand, was forced off early in the second half.

Bennett missed the game after taking a bang to his knee at Sheffield United the previous Tuesday.

“George has got a minor calf strain which might keep him out until the international break but we’ll see how that develops” boss Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“But he’ll certainly be out for the weekend.

“Mason has done some light training so we’re hoping he might have a chance for the weekend.

“Again, it’s a little bit early to say but he’s certainly not ruled out for Saturday yet.”

George Saville returns against the Terriers after serving a one-match ban, and Benik Afobe is also available after not being able to play against parent club Stoke.

Image: Millwall FC