Millwall loan watch: Forward nets third in four games but late drama for Sutton at Rochdale

ISAAC Olaofe scored his third goal in four games as 10-man Sutton United came from 2-0 down at Rochdale before losing in injury-time in their League Two contest on Saturday.

Dale took the lead through Alex Newby before Sutton’s Richie Bennett was sent off for a stamp on Jake Beesley just before half-time.

The hosts went 2-0 up and appeared to be home and dry when Liam Kelly added a second in the 66th minute.

But Olaofe pulled one back with eight minutes left when he pounced to tuck home after Omar Bugiel’s header had been saved by Joel Coleman.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser and got it in the last minute when Alistair Smith headed home.

But there was one more piece of drama as in the 94th minute Aaron Morley fired in from 20 yards to win it for Rochdale.

Sutton drop to 10th in the table ahead of a trip to Colchester on Tuesday.

Also in League Two, Alex Mitchell again played on the right side of a back three as Leyton Orient drew 0-0 at Stevenage.

Orient go above Sutton on goal difference into ninth and host Hartlepool United next Saturday.

In League One, Portsmouth ended their three-match losing streak as they took the lead and then had to come from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at Accrington Stanley.

Ronan Curtis put visitors Pompey in front in the first half but Stanley hit back and were 2-1 up in the 77th minute after goals from Harry Pell equalised and Matt Butcher.

But with four minutes left, Marcus Harness finished a cross from former Millwall striker John Marquis.

Portsmouth, who have won just once in 11 games, are 16th welcome Bolton Wanderers to Fratton Park next Saturday.

In National League, defender Dan Moss played 90 minutes in Yeovil’s 2-0 defeat at Grimsby.

In front of an attendance of 6,470 at Blundell Park, Lenell John-Lewis’s penalty and a late John McAtee goal sent the Mariners four points clear of Chesterfield at the top of the table.

The Glovers are 15th ahead of their game at home to Woking on Tuesday.

In the Scottish Premiership, Hayden Muller was an unused substitute in St Johnstone’s 2-0 defeat at Celtic. Callum Davidson’s Saints are at home to Hearts in the league on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Junior Tiensia will be aiming to help Dover Athletic into the first round of the FA Cup when they travel to Yate Town on Tuesday evening for their rescheduled fourth qualifying round replay.

The winners will play Moss’s Yeovil Town.

