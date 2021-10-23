‘People can keep singing about me’ – Millwall boss after extending record against Stoke City

GARY Rowett said his only focus was on his own team after Millwall defeated his old club Stoke 2-1 at The Den.

Rowett appeared to go towards the away end after the final whistle, but he insisted that was to acknowledge the support of his own fans in one corner of the ground.

Rowett was appointed manager of the Potters in the summer of 2018 but was sacked the following January.

The Millwall manager’s first game in SE16 was against his former club, a 2-0 win. Since then, Rowett has faced Stoke four times and is unbeaten, with two wins and two draws.

Potters fans again chanted at their former boss during the contest, but Rowett denied he was making a point to the away end after the game.

“No, no, I was going over to the corner to the Millwall fans because they had been getting behind the team all the time,” Rowett said.

“Look, for me, I prefer to focus on our own team, that’s how I do it. I prefer the energy to be on our own team.

“If opposition fans want to sing about me, great, because then they’re not focusing on their own team and helping them, are they?

“I’ve spoken many times about it before. I think Stoke at the moment have the best, most solid, organised, talented team they’ve had for a while. I spoke about it glowingly before the game.

“I went to Stoke to get promotion. I didn’t do that, I’ve got to accept that wasn’t a success. I’ve never bleated about that at all.

“But, we’ve had good results since we left so people can keep singing about me. I’m not really bothered.”

