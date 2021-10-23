‘We had a clean bill of health for about two minutes’ – new Millwall midfielder injury worry

GARY Rowett revealed George Evans pulled his calf in the 2-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

Evans was playing with a broken hand but was forced off in the 48th minute and was replaced with Matt Smith.

“He pulled his calf. He broke his hand [against Sheffield United] but played with it, which we were a little bit concerned with,” Rowett said.

“Mason [Bennett] missed out today, he had a problem with his knee. He got a clatter at Sheffield United.

“We’ve had a clean bill of health for about two minutes and then we’re back to counting how many players we’ve got left.

“So it is stretching us.”

Jed Wallace went off in the 83rd minute but that was a tactical move.

Rowett said: “Just at that point we needed another body in defence, it was whether we could stop Stoke scoring with the quality they’ve got.

“The brought on people like Tom Ince, [Steven] Fletcher, at that point I think we just needed to block the game up and hope we could hang on, and we just about did.”

Image: Millwall FC