Millwall’s Gary Rowett on Stoke win, ‘thriving in chaos’, ‘edgy’ Den – and decision back five v four

MILLWAL boss Gary Rowett said his side “thrived” in the “chaos” at The Den as he praised Tom Bradshaw for the striker’s match-winning performance against Stoke City.

Bradshaw scored two second-half goals after Romaine Sawyers had given the Potters the lead before the break.

Rowett sent on Matt Smith for George Evans after half-time as Millwall took the game to the visitors and Bradshaw netted his first goals of the season.

“Bradders is such an honest lad, if I told him to go and play right-back he’d do it with every ounce of energy he’s got, and commitment,” Rowett said.

“He presses really well, that’s why he’s come back into the team, because he presses so well from the front. I think he’s the type of player that makes other players look better, sometimes to his own detriment because he works so hard for the team.

“So for him to work so hard and get the two goals as well – he’s in the right position, he drifts away from defenders in the box.

“And it came at a time when we needed something to change. The change had the desired effect, I felt when there was chaos in the match we looked like we thrived a little bit more in the chaos than Stoke did.

“As soon as we scored the goal it looked like us that we were more comfortable with the game swinging end to end and fortunately we got another goal.”

It was the fourth time in the last 10 games that the Lions had come from behind to get a result. It was put to Rowett his side don’t make things easy for themselves. They have scored three goals from the 89th minute in three of those games.

“You can say that again,” he replied. “We seem to be a very good reactionary team and what I’d like us to be is a little bit more proactive from the start.

“We’ve worked hard all week, we’re aware our home performances haven’t been quite good enough over all even though we’ve won a few of them.

“We worked very hard in the week to show them when we’re aggressive and when we make tackles and get on the front foot. We tried to do that from the start.

“Having beaten Sheffield United on Tuesday I was going to go to 4-2-3-1 at home but it was difficult to do that because the players had played really well and it was difficult to change too much.

“So we decided to let them go again.

“I think that Stoke played Joe Allen, Sawyers and [Mario] Vrancic in midfield because they knew they had the quality and composure to play around our press.

“They’re a good side and made it difficult for us to get any real intensity early on in the game. You can only do that when you’ve got the ball.

“Then when we did have the ball we used it so poorly in the first 20, 25 minutes. We spoke about playing it forward but there’s playing it forward and there’s shelling it out of play and not giving our strikers any chance at all to chase things and make it difficult.

“That was the disappointment with probably the first 25 minutes.

“I actually felt for maybe 15, 20 minutes at the end of the first half we broke three or four times on Stoke and got into very good areas. We should have done better but it wasn’t quite enough.

“To concede the goal and be 1-0 down coming in at half-time, everyone was edgy. Players were edgy, the fans were edgy and we certainly needed a reaction second half.”

