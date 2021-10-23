REPORT: Millwall 2-1 Stoke City

By Alex Grace at The Den for NewsAtDen

TOM Bradshaw scored his first goals of the season to help Millwall come from 1-0 down to defeat Stoke City 2-1 at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions had trailed at the break after Romaine Sawyers had put the visitors in front with a well-struck effort from just inside the box in the 20th minute.

But Bradshaw scored in the 51st and 61st minutes as Millwall registered their fourth win in their last five games.

Match details

Bartosz Białkowski was called into some early action, getting down quickly to keep out Jacob Brown’s header.

Just a minute later, the visitors were calling for a penalty as Billy Mitchell and Sam Surridge clashed in the box with the Millwall man appearing perhaps a little lucky to avoid punishment.

Stoke took the lead 20 minutes in. Brown and Josh Tymon combined well to work the ball to Sawyers who powerfully found the top corner.

Millwall tried to respond and Jed Wallace broke away as the Lions countered looking for an equaliser. He had Sheyi Ojo in space to his left but elected to go alone and was crowded out, much to the disappointment of the home faithful, who were beginning to get restless.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett changed things early in the second half. The fans had been calling for more attacking intent and they got it: Matt Smith entered the fray for George Evans in the 48th minute as the Lions switched to a 4-4-2 formation, with Daniel Ballard going to right-back.

That change brought an almost instant impact.

Three minutes after it, Ojo’s perfectly-waited low cross reached Bradshaw who notched his first goal of the season finishing low into the bottom-left corner.

That brought a huge roar from the crowd and they were soon on their feet again as Bradshaw doubled his tally.

In an almost carbon copy of the first, this time it was Ryan Leonard’s pull-back and Bradshaw’s finish.

The visitors did remain a threat, Steven Fletcher forcing a save from Bialkowski but the Lions saw out the four minutes of stoppage-time.

Takeaways

Bradshaw takes his chance

Good things come to those who wait, but Bradshaw must have wondered when he would break his season’s duck, especially after having a perfectly good goal ruled out against Coventry last month.

His hard work in the first half was unnoticed as service into him was so poor. But he just doesn’t give up and he got his rewards in the second half.

It was a second brace for Bradshaw since he joined Millwall in the summer of 2018, the other coming in a 2-2 draw against Cardiff in October 2019, ironically before Rowett took charge of his first game – against Stoke.

Rowett has lots of competition up front but he clearly rates Bradshaw for all that he brings to the team. But strikers know they are valued by their goals – maybe this can spark a run.

Two contrasting 45 minutes of football

After Tuesday’s win at Sheffield United, Rowett acknowledged that his side needed to be more aggressive in home games to get the crowd going and make The Den the fortress we all know it can be.

At times this season, it’s been very quiet in the stadium with an agitated crowd and every time a pass was misplaced here you could sense the frustration before the break

The Lions boss took a bit of a gamble at the start of the second half, given Ballard is not a natural right-back.

Smith was introduced and the Lions took the game to the visitors. It was much more on the front foot and the two goals came within 13 minutes.

It will give Rowett something to consider, especially as Danny McNamara made his return as a second-half substitute and is as comfortable at right-back as he is right wing-back.

Those will be questions for another day.

Rowett still unbeaten against former club

Rowett’s first Lions game was against the Potters, a 2-0 win at The Den.

Since then he’s faced the club that sacked him in January 2019 a further four times and is still unbeaten: two 0-0 draws followed by two 2-1 wins.

Meanwhile, Stoke must be sick of hearing London Calling – they haven’t won in the capital since November 2014.

Team news

Rowett was forced into one change. With George Saville suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season at Sheffield United in midweek, Mitchell came into the starting XI.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Leonard, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Evans (Smith, 48), Mitchell; J Wallace (McNamara, 83, Bradshaw, Ojo (Kieftenbeld, 69).

Substitutes: Long, M Wallace, Pearce, Mahoney.

