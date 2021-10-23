TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Stoke City – one change for Lions with George Saville suspended

MILLWALL return to The Den on Saturday afternoon to face Gary Rowett’s former club Stoke City.

The Lions defeated Sheffield United 2-1 on Tuesday – their third win in four – while the Potters were beaten 1-0 at home against Bournemouth.

Team news

Rowett makes one change to his starting XI. Billy Mitchell comes into midfield for the suspended George Saville.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Leonard, Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Evans, Mitchell; J Wallace, Bradshaw, Ojo.

Subs: Long, McNamara, M Wallace, Kieftenbeld, Smith, Pearce, Mahoney.

Here is the Stoke side: