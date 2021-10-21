Millwall striker unavailable against Stoke – Potters boss picks out Lions’ main attacking threats

STOKE City boss Michael O’Neill has identified Jed Wallace and Sheyi Ojo as the main threats to his side when the Potters face Millwall at The Den this Saturday.

O’Neill expects the Lions to “try to stop us playing” and called on his team to be “brave in possession”.

Gary Rowett’s side have won three of their last four games and are just three points off seventh-place Stoke, who have lost their last two.

Wallace has five goals and four assists this season, while Ojo has one assist since his loan move from Liverpool.

“I think Millwall is always a tough game away from home. We know that. They have been very set in how they’ve played for certainly last season and this, with three at the back in either a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2,” O’Neill said in his pre-match press conference.

“We know what to expect. They’re a hard-working team, a well-organised team. They’ve got themselves into a good position in the league. They had quite a few draws early in the season as well.

“We will go there and try to play the way we have done in all the previous games. I think they will try to stop us playing so we have to try to be above that and make sure we are brave in possession.

“And given that we’ve had two set-backs, the key is not to have another one and try to make sure we win the game.

“They’re consistent. Gary has played with a back three for most of the time he’s been there. They’ve played with Benik Afobe, who won’t be eligible to play in this game so there’ll have to be a change there for them.

“But we pretty well know what to expect. They’ve got some very good players, Jed Wallace is a good player and always a threat. They’ve got Ojo on loan as well who is a threat. It’s a tough game, Millwall is always a tough game.

“We’ll have to be at our best to try to take three points.”

As well as Afobe, Millwall will be without the suspended George Saville.

Sam Clucas and Nick Powell were injured in Stoke’s 1-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth on Tuesday and will miss the game.

