Millwall boss on futures of Thommo and Pompey’s Romeo – with latter hinting Lions career over

THE future of Ben Thompson at Millwall is set to come into focus yet again as the transfer window approaches – with boss Gary Rowett not ruling out a January departure for the midfielder.

Thompson, 26, has played just a minute in the Championship this season when he came on in the 2-1 win against Blackpool in August.

The midfielder didn’t travel with the first-team squad to Sheffield on Tuesday, instead staying behind at Calmont Road and playing for the under-23s in their 3-1 win over Swansea in the Professional Development League.

Thompson has made three other appearances in 2021-22, in the EFL Cup, including two starts. Thompson has played 174 times in all competitions for Millwall since his debut in September 2014.

This season, George Saville, George Evans, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ryan Leonard and Billy Mitchell are all ahead of Thompson in Rowett’s midfield plans.

Thompson has been linked with a move back to Portsmouth in each transfer window since his successful time there in the first half of 2018-19.

Pompey were interested again in the summer but reports on the south coast said wages were a stumbling block.

“We’ve got a really strong squad this season,” Rowett said when asked about Thompson’s future. “There is lots of competition in midfield and Thommo hasn’t had many opportunities.

“Every player should want to play regular football and Thommo is no different.”

Meanwhile, NewsAtDen also asked Rowett about Mahlon Romeo, who is on a season-long loan at Portsmouth but has hinted he sees his time at Millwall at an end.

Last month, Romeo, 26, said: “I loved my time at Millwall but football is football. All good things come to an end so it was time for me to move on.”

Rowett didn’t reveal whether he thinks Romeo will play for Millwall again.

He said: “Mahlon went out to play regular football. We’ve got Danny [McNamara] in that position and Lenny [Ryan Leonard] and Billy [Mitchell] can play there as well.

“It’s really a question for Mahlon how he perceives it [his Millwall future].”

