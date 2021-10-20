Millwall’s Coops on whether Jed meant goal – plus why he didn’t jump into crowd to celebrate

JAKE Cooper said he didn’t feel Jed Wallace meant to shoot when he scored against Sheffield United – and the defender revealed why he didn’t jump into the crowd after firing in Millwall’s stoppage-time winner.

Wallace received the ball from Ryan Leonard in the 11th minute three yards inside the right touchline before shooting over Robin Olsen from 15 yards from the byline.

Billy Sharp’s penalty before half-time brought the sides level and the hosts’ Morgan Gibbs-White was sent off in the 54th minute.

Cooper scored the winner when he drilled a left-foot shot from 25 yards inside the right-hand post in front of the away end in the 92nd minute.

It was a third win in their last four games and the perfect response to the 2-0 defeat to Luton at The Den on Saturday.

“We scored the early goal, we started really, really well, on the front foot, pressing them. They were struggling to play their good football,” Cooper told Millwall’s media.

“Jed’s scored a goal, a bit of luck maybe involved but we’ve had it against us, so it was great.

“We were looking good but then the penalty was a bit of a setback and they got on top of the game, made it difficult for us.

“Then the red card obviously changed the game and we were in the ascendancy and had to take the game to them.

“I thought we created good chances and fortunately we’ve come up with the goods at the end to get the three points.

“We were really disappointed on Saturday, the way we performed at home. We were disappointed as a group, the players, the staff.

“We went back to the drawing board a bit and looked at a few things that make us who we are and what makes us a good team.

“I think we showed that brilliantly tonight. How we play on the front foot, how we press the other team, how we play in behind, create chances from set-plays and on the counter-attack.

“I thought we did that brilliantly tonight and we’ve got to take that into the home games now and show how aggressive we can be back at The Den.

“The winning feeling has been back the last few weeks. To win three out of four games is key.

“It was disappointing Saturday but we can learn from that and hopefully take a good performance into our home games. We’ll be looking to do that on Saturday [against Stoke], for sure.”

In April 2019, Cooper scored a 95th-minute equaliser at the same end of Bramall Lane and leapt into the crowd to celebrate with Lions fans.

He explained why he didn’t repeat it.

“I was dying to get in the crowd again but I’m on three yellows now so I have to be careful,” he said. “I don’t know, there’s something about playing Sheffield United and once I struck it, the feeling is just incredible.

“We did well, we created a few chances on the counter-attack and probably deserved a goal in the end. We got there in the nick of time.”

Asked if Wallace meant to shoot, Cooper replied: “No, no, definitely not. But listen he’s got great quality, it’s brilliant for him, he’s scoring goals and doing really well. It’s a pleasure to have him in the team.”

Image: Millwall FC