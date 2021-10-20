Player ratings: Sheffield United 1-2 Millwall

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 2-1 Sky Bet Championship win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

Jed Wallace put Millwall in front before Billy Sharp levelled just before half time. Jake Cooper won it for the visitors in second-half injury-time.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the win against Slavisa Jokanovic’ side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

