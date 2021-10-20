Millwall manager Gary Rowett hints at ‘tweak’ to improve home form ahead of Stoke game

GARY Rowett has hinted at “tweaking one or two things” to improve Millwall’s home form in the Championship this season.

The Lions have claimed 10 of their 18 points away from The Den in this campaign after their 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

Rowett admitted the side might be more suited to playing on the road, with the preferred 5-2-3 formation and the players it contains set up to counter-attack.

Millwall have struggled when they are expected to have more of the ball in their own backyard to break down opponents, with Luton Town relatively comfortable 2-0 winners in SE16 on Saturday.

“The way we play and the style we have, away from home we’ve proved over two years we are a very, very good side,” Rowett told millwallfc.co.uk after the win at Bramall Lane.

“It really suits us to allow the opposition to kind of be the protagonists and just to wait and set those traps and get those tactical moments right and break.

“And we’ve looked very dangerous all season away from home. You think about the West Brom game, we had chances to win. We come here to Sheffield United and we had more than enough chances to win the game far more comfortably.

“Yes it gives us confidence, but so did two wins before the Luton game. What we’ve got to do, and I’ll be quite open and honest about it and I spoke to the players in there, we’ve got to find a way at home to play with the same drive and the same energy.

“And maybe we have to force the game a little bit more and maybe I have to tweak one or two things within it to do that.

“Sometimes it’s hard at home because to have more possession than the opposition doesn’t always suit us.

“We’ve got to find a way to turn home performances into the same as away performances in a different way. That’s the challenge.

“Yes it gives us confidence, but it only gives us confidence if we go and use that to then put another good performance in at the weekend.”

