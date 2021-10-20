Millwall midfielder George Saville to miss Championship clash with Stoke City at The Den
GEORGE Saville is suspended for Millwall’s Championship clash against Stoke City on Saturday after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in the 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.
The Lions won the game in injury-time through Jake Cooper’s strike after Jed Wallace’s opener had been cancelled out by Billy Sharp’s penalty.
Both Sharp and Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic felt Saville should have been given a second yellow after he appeared to trip John Fleck.
Saville has accumulated his bookings over 13 games. The cut-off point for receiving a ban for yellow cards is 19 matches.
The midfielder will miss one fixture – against the side managed by his former Northern Ireland international boss Michael O’Neill – and return to availability for the trip to Huddersfield on October 30.
Boss Gary Rowett said: “We’ll be without Sav because he’s got five yellows. We’ll probably have one or two walking wounded in there but we’ll certainly get ready to go again [against Stoke].”
